Report: Matt Miazga in line for loan move to Caen

Matt Miazga may be in line for a loan move to Ligue 1 side Caen, reports Get Football News France.

Caen finished 16th in the Ligue 1 table last year, just one point above the relegation zone.

The 23-year-old U.S. Men’s National Team defender started his professional career as a Homegrown player with the New York Red Bulls before moving to English Premier League side Chelsea in January 2016.

Miazga made his debut for Chelsea in April 2016, filling in for an injured John Terry during Chelsea’s 4-0 victory over Aston Villa. The USMNT centerback made only one other appearance for Chelsea before being sent on loan to Duch side Vitesse, where he made 55 appearances and scored four goals across all competitions.

Miazga has seven caps for the U.S. Men’s National Team. His lone international goal came during the 2017 Gold Cup in a 3-0 win over Nicaragua.