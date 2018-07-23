Report: Real Madrid interested in Christian Pulisic

Real Madrid may be the latest team to enter the chase for Christian Pulisic.

According to the Daily Mail, the Spanish giants have made an inquiry to Borussia Dortmund about the 19-year-old U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder. Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United have also been linked to the BVB star.

After selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus for €100M, the Champions League victors were reported to have interest in Eden Hazard of Chelsea, as well as Neymar and World Cup star Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain. However, Real Madrid reportedly has also set their sights on Pulisic as neither Chelsea nor PSG are keen to part ways their star players.

The Mail reports that Borussia Dortmund value Christian Pulisic around £60M, which would smash the record fee for a U.S. international, currently set at €17 million when Wolfsburg acquired defender John Brooks from Hertha Berlin in May 2017.

Pulisic is coming off of a two-goal performance against Liverpool in the preseason International Champions Cup tournament. He had eight goals and eight assists across all competitions for BVB in 2017-2018. He also became the youngest Borussia Dortmund player ever to score a Champions League goal with his go-ahead goal that helped BVB defeat Benfica, 4-1, on aggregate as part of the 2016-2017 Champions League campaign.

Real Madrid has until August 31 when the Spanish transfer window closes to try and secure a deal for Pulisic.