Reports: Crew rejects Bristol City bid for Steffen

Zack Steffen’s stellar player over the past two years have caught the eye of European scouts, but the Columbus Crew aren’t about to jump on the first offer to come their way.
According to multiple reports on Thursday, the Crew rejected Bristol City’s initial $3.9 million offer for the 23-year-old, which would’ve been the highest amount offered for an MLS goalkeeper.
Steffen’s stock has been on the rise after a stellar 2017 league campaign with the Crew. He helped the Crew to a place in last season’s Eastern Conference Final while also being named an All-Star this season.
He was MLS’ Player of the Month for May, helping Columbus to a 3-0-2 record during that span. Steffen recently was given three guaranteed years to his contract, and earned his first caps with the USMNT this year.
It is unsure whether or not Bristol City will come back with an improved offer for the keeper after seeing their starter Frank Fielding hurt in preseason. Steffen joined the Crew from Bundesliga outfit SC Freiburg in 2016, beating out Steve Clark for the #1 spot and hasn’t looked back since.
He currently has seven clean sheets in 16 league matches in 2018, as the Crew sit fourth in the East.
Steffen and the Crew are back in action on Saturday at home against Orlando City.
If MLS as a single entity then why does the league not have a say in what players can be picked up via transfer or sold via transfer? If Garber or anyone associated with MLS knows what’s good for the league they review these possible moves. Honestly not sure where crew is going to come into $3.9 million anytime soon… If Bristol counters with a larger bed and they still shoot it down makes you wonder. Maybe my single entity Remark is naïve and I need to do my homework, however I just can’t believe in the leadership at the forefront of soccer in this nation right now. Maybe Ernie Stewart will do that some justice
LikeLike
I sincerely wish Steffen the best, but I am very happy to see him stick around to get the Crew back to MLS Cup this year.
That, and I don’t want to see Precourt get the $$ – would much rather see the new local owners get it when Zack goes overseas in January.
#SaveTheCrew
LikeLike
this is what i find so infuriating with MLS
if Columbus (or or Austin or MLS HQ) can get more money out of Bristol that would be great, but please don’t hold players careers up for this odd schedule we have. no English/UEFA teams are in the market for a starting goalkeeper in January, they get that position locked down in the offseason summer transfer window.
at some point we are going to need players to hold out mid-season and force the hand of these owners.
LikeLike
$3.9mil seems like a very reasonable offer for a 23 yr old with 50 games under his belt. Its well within MLS or Columbus’ rights to reject the deal, but I really hate to see him miss this opportunity. There are no guarantees anyone will come back in for him in January. Bad timing, loss of form or injury could all mean he misses his shot at playing in Europe.
Before I read your comment I was thinking the same thing about hold outs. When will we see this start to happen where guys will hold out more often in hopes of forcing theirway out
LikeLike