Ronaldo, Messi, Salah headline nominees for FIFA's Best Men's Player award

A number of the world’s top stars have been nominated for FIFA’s Best Men’s Player award.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Luka Modric headline the 10-man shortlist for the award. Ronaldo has won the award each of the last two seasons as well as four of the last five with Messi taking home the honors in 2015.

While Ronaldo and Messi have dominated the award in recent years, Salah and Modric seem to be the top two challengers. Salah is coming off of a standout season with Liverpool that saw the Egyptian scored a total of 44 goals while Modric helped carry Croatia to the World Cup final after leading Real Madrid to another Champions League title.

Joining them among the nominees are Kevin de Bruyne, Antoine Griezmann, Eden Hazard, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Raphael Varane.

The award, which takes into account action between July 3, 2017 and July 15, 2018, features a shortlist compiled by a panel of FIFA legends. Fans, journalists, national team coaches and national team captains will now vote. Three finalists will be determined with the winner revealed at The Best FIFA Football Awards show in London on Sept. 24.

FIFA also unveiled the 10-man shortlist for Men’s Coach of the Year, featuring World Cup winner Didier Deschamps, World Cup runner up Zlatko Dalic and Champions League winner Zinedine Zidane.

Here’s a closer look at the full lists:

FIFA Men’s Player 2018 nominees:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/Portugal)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City/Belgium)

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid/France)

Eden Hazard (Chelsea/Belgium)

Harry Kane (Tottenham/England)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain/France)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona/Argentina)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid/Croatia)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/England)

Raphael Varane (Real Madrid/France)

FIFA Men’s Coach 2018 nominees:

Massimiliano Allegri (Juventus)

Stanislav Cherchesov (Russia)

Zlatko Dalic (Croatia)

Didier Deschamps (France)

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Roberto Martinez (Belgium)

Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid)

Gareth Southgate (England)

Ernesto Valverde (Barcelona)

Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid)