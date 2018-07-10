Sargent, Johannsson score in Werder Bremen's preseason opener

It’s only the beginning of preseason, but a pair of Americans got themselves off to a strong start for Werder Bremen.

Bremen played a pair of 45 minute friendlies against FC Eintracht Cuxhaven and OSC Bremerhaven. Aron Johannsson and Josh Sargent both started and scored in the second of those en route to a 5-0 victory.

Sargent wasted no time getting on the scoresheet. The teenager scored in the second minute of play and Johannsson scored his after about a half hour to conclude a stretch of play that saw Bremen score thrice in three minutes.

Sargent is entering his first full professional season with the club and Johannsson is coming off a year that saw him score three times in all competitions after missing a chunk of time with injury.