SBI MLS Power Rankings (Week 21)

The Domenec Torrent era is in full swing at New York City FC, and the club formerly run by Patrick Vieira is responding very well to its new coach.

NYCFC’s 2-0 win over the Columbus Crew pushed its record to 4-1 since Torrent’s arrival, and marked the team’s third straight shutout victory. The run has been made even more impressive by David Villa’s absence through injury.

That run has also helped NYCFC overtake Atlanta United for the top spot in the SBI MLS Power Rankings. The Five Stripes settled for a draw against the Seattle Sounders, and haven’t posted consecutive wins since May.

The LA Galaxy moved up this week on the heels of an impressive late win at New England. Sigi Schmid’s side is unbeaten in six matches, and has climbed into playoff position in the Western Conference.

Another team climbing up the ranks is D.C. United, which opened its new stadium — Audi Field — and welcomed Wayne Rooney to MLS with an impressive 3-1 against Vancouver.

Here are the SBI MLS Power Rankings for Week 21:

SBI MLS POWER RANKINGS

1. (2) NEW YORK CITY FC (12-4-4)

NYCFC logo

————————

1. (Last Week- 1) ATLANTA UNITED (12-4-5)

atlanta-united-logo-1

————————

3. (4) NEW YORK RED BULLS (11-5-2)

Image (4) red_bulls_logo.jpg for post 11751

————————

4. (3) LOS ANGELES FC (10-4-5)

————————

5. (5) PORTLAND TIMBERS (8-3-6)

Image (1) TimbersRevsLogos-e1441389075309-150x200.jpg for post 127381

————————

6. (6) FC DALLAS (11-3-5)

Image (1) fc_dallas_logo.jpg for post 11692

————————

7. (7) SPORTING KANSAS CITY (9-5-6)

Sporting Kansas City Logo

————————

8. (10) LA GALAXY (8-7-4)

————————

9. (8) REAL SALT LAKE (9-9-2)

RSL Logo

————————

10. (9) NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION (7-5-7)

Image (4) new_england_revolution_logo.jpg for post 9350

————————

11. (11) COLUMBUS CREW (8-7-6)

ColumbusCrew-Primary

————————

12. (12) HOUSTON DYNAMO (7-6-5)

Houston Dynamo Logo

————————

13. (14) MONTREAL IMPACT (9-12)

Logo Impact MLS

————————

14. (13) VANCOUVER WHITECAPS (7-8-5)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Logo

————————

15. (15) PHILADELPHIA UNION (7-9-3)

————————

16. (19) MINNESOTA UNITED (7-11-1)

minnesota-united-logo-static

————————

17. (20) ORLANDO CITY (6-11-1)

OCSCprimary

————————

18. (18) SEATTLE SOUNDERS (4-9-5)

Seattle Sounders FC Logo

————————

19. (22) D.C. UNITED (3-7-5)

————————

20. (16) TORONTO FC (4-11-4)

Image (1) toronto_fc_logo.jpg for post 11700

————————

21. (17) CHICAGO FIRE (6-10-5)

Image (2) chicago_fire_logo.jpg for post 11727

————————

22. (21) COLORADO RAPIDS (4-11-4)

Image (2) colorado_rapids_logo.jpg for post 11739

————————

23. (23) SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES (2-11-6)

EarthquakesNewLogo

 

