The Best of MLS Week 22: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alphonso Davies and more

With the All-Star Game looming, several of the league’s top stars stepped up with a big week.

Leading those stars is Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who shined as the Galaxy proved the league’s most exciting team over the past week. Alphonso Davies also made his presence felt just days after sealing a move to Bayern Munich.

With that said, here’s a look at the Best of MLS from this past week:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was nothing short of unstoppable this week. After providing an assist in the Galaxy’s comeback draw against LAFC, the Swedish star scored three goals while adding another assist in a thrilling win over Orlando City, earning SBI MLS Player of the Week honors.

Ibrahimovic’s efforts helped him edge Alphonso Davies, Michael Barrios, Josef Martinez and Borek Dockal this week.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

The summer is winding down, which means it’s time for the Seattle Sounders to heat up. The Sounders took down the San Jose Earthquakes on the road before cruising past NYCFC at home on Sunday, capping a two-win week that extends the team’s winning streak to three.

The Sounders beat out the Columbus Crew, FC Dallas and Vancouver Whitecaps for this week’s honors.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

After conceding an early goal, the Philadelphia Union defense settled down en route to a win over the Houston Dynamo. Mark McKenzie helped the Union lock down that win, making a number of key clearances at the back against a talented Dynamo attack.

GOAL OF THE WEEK

Despite losing out on Player of the Week by a fine margin, Alphonso Davies certainly earned Goal of the Week honors for his skillful dribble and finish.