Thursday Kickoff: Cavani injury, Juve quiet on Ronaldo links and more

One star forward appears set to miss a vital World Cup match while another’s transfer saga continues to dominate the headlines.

Edinson Cavani is reportedly set to miss Uruguay’s clash with France due to a calf injury. (REPORT)

Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta refused to comment on speculation linking Cristiano Ronaldo with the club. (REPORT)

Gonzalo Higuain’s denied reports that the striker was in discussions to leave Juventus. (REPORT)

Willian says he is unsure if Barcelona has any interest in signing him, but the Chelsea winger also says he is focused on Brazil’s push through the World Cup and not his club future. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich is reportedly set to sign French fullback Benjamin Pavard from Stuttgart. (REPORT)

Loris Karius will reportedly remain Liverpool’s starting goalkeeper as the club has yet to find a replacement in the market. (REPORT)

Argentina great Mario Kempes says he is willing to takeover the national team as head coach. (REPORT)