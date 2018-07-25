Tigres announces roster for 2018 Homegrown Game

The 2018 MLS Homegrown Game is set to take place next week and the roster for the homegrown’s opponents has been released.

Tigres UNAL, the reigning Liga MX U-20 champions will feature a 20-player roster that will oppose the MLS Homegrown roster, the league announced. Seven members of the roster have first-team experience while one has international experience with the Mexican U-20 team.

The Homegrown game is slated for July 31 at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground. The MLS roster features Andrew Carleton and Efrain Alvarez as the two headlining stars.

Here is the entire 20-man roster for Tigres UNAL:

Goalkeepers: Marcos Barbosa, Sebastian Ulloa.

Defenders: Juan Sanchez, Aldo Mota, Hector Montalvo, Kevin Cerna, Pedro SiFuentes, Jorge Cruz.

Midfielders: Cesar Hernandez, Cesar Blanco, Jesus Garza, Cruz Leal, Marco Montelongo, Jhory Celaya, Edwin Cerna, Bryan Reyes,

Forwards: Adrian Garza, Diego Hernandez, Juan Rodriguez, Luis Cruz.