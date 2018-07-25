SBISoccer.com

Tigres announces roster for 2018 Homegrown Game

Tigres announces roster for 2018 Homegrown Game

International Soccer

Tigres announces roster for 2018 Homegrown Game

The 2018 MLS Homegrown Game is set to take place next week and the roster for the homegrown’s opponents has been released.

Tigres UNAL, the reigning Liga MX U-20 champions will feature a 20-player roster that will oppose the MLS Homegrown roster, the league announced. Seven members of the roster have first-team experience while one has international experience with the Mexican U-20 team.

The Homegrown game is slated for July 31 at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground. The MLS roster features Andrew Carleton and Efrain Alvarez as the two headlining stars.

Here is the entire 20-man roster for Tigres UNAL:

Goalkeepers: Marcos Barbosa, Sebastian Ulloa.

Defenders: Juan Sanchez, Aldo Mota, Hector Montalvo, Kevin Cerna, Pedro SiFuentes, Jorge Cruz.

Midfielders: Cesar Hernandez, Cesar Blanco, Jesus Garza, Cruz Leal, Marco Montelongo, Jhory Celaya, Edwin Cerna, Bryan Reyes,

Forwards: Adrian Garza, Diego Hernandez, Juan Rodriguez, Luis Cruz.

, , , International Soccer, Major League Soccer, MLS All-Star Game

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home