Timbers protest their U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal loss to LAFC

The Portland Timbers lost 4-3 to Los Angeles FC in their U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal match on Wednesday night, but they have a beef with their opponent’s roster construction.

Portland is officially protesting the game, saying that LAFC fielded too many non-American players. U.S. Open Cup rules permit a maximum of five foreign born players on a roster, according to the Timbers, LAFC had seven.

“The U.S. Open Cup Adjudication and Discipline Panel will review the matter as soon as possible,” U.S. Soccer said in a statement.

According to Open Cup guidelines, a foreign born player is any players that are not “U.S. Citizens, lawful permanent residents, asylees and refugees.”

The controversy stems from the inclusions of Canadian born players Mark Anthony Kaye and Dejan Jakovic. Both count as domestic players in MLS, but may not under USOC roster rules. Jakovic has a legal U.S. Green Card, by Kaye does not.

The five other foreign born players in LAFC’s squad were Carlos Vela, Adama Diomande, Marco Urena, Laurent Ciman, and Diego Rossi.

If found guilty of violations, LAFC is subject to a fine, or even forfeiture of the game.

The draws to see who host the upcoming semifinal matches and to determine the priority for hosting the final have been postponed until an investigation is complete.