Tyler Adams: 'No contact' with RB Leipzig in wake of transfer rumors

Rumors continue to swirl regarding Tyler Adams’ club future and, while the midfielder admitted to keeping one eye on Europe, the other is firmly fixed on the New York Red Bulls’ season.

In the wake of reports from MLSSoccer.com linking the midfielder with a move to RB Leipzig, Adams told The Athletic that there has been no contact with the German club. The midfielder admitted that he has “ambitions to play in Europe one day at the highest level”, but those ambitions are on hold for right now as he focuses on the 2018 MLS season.

“No, nothing,” Adams said of RB Leipzig, according to the Athletic. “The earliest that they have talked to me was when I was 15 and I went over for that little trial stint with Sean [Davis]. Other than that, you see guys get loaned here and stuff like that, but no contact about me going there right now.

“I just know that 100 percent I’m here for the whole season,” he added. “What happens at the end of the year, we’ll see, but I think that my focus is on what I’m doing right here right now.”

Adams added that he sees the Bundesliga as a fit, citing Weston McKennie’s development as one reason he feels he would enjoy German soccer. RB Leipzig, meanwhile, would seem logical landing spot for the young midfielder considering the Red Bull connections.

Those connections saw former Red Bulls boss Jesse Marsch join the club as an assistant following a period of rumors linking him with a role with the German team.

“Any time that you can work under a coach as good as Jesse, he’ll help you develop and he’ll work with you every single day,” said Adams. “If that’s in the cards again one day, then I think that would be great, but the coaching staff here is just as good.

“For me, my focus is 100 percent here, it always has been. Obviously, with Jesse going there, we know there’s a good connection between the clubs, but my focus is 100 percent here.”

Marsch himself said that RB Leipzig would be “lucky” to have Adams while admitting that he sees the midfielder in Europe at some point after his time with the Red Bulls is done.