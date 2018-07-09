U.S. U-18 midfielder Will Vint signs with Man United's U-18's

Another American teenager is hoping to make his name overseas with one of the World’s biggest clubs.

Manchester United have signed 16-year-old American midfielder Will Vint to their U-18 squad after the player agreed terms with the club on Monday, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Vint recently took part in a preseason training camp in Austria over the weekend where the news emerged of his signing. His move to Old Trafford comes after playing with Real Colorado of the U.S. Soccer Development Academy. After a successful trial with the U-15’s in 2017, Vint has decided to make the move official to the club.

Vint also had trials at Fulham and Everton, where his father Dr. Peter Vint was previously academy director. The Chester, Eng. native will look to impress academy boss Nicky Butt during their stay in Austria. He is one of two current American players that are under contract with the Red Devils, joining 20-year-old Matthew Olosunde.

Manchester United begins a five-game tour in the United States next Sunday, with the first-team players expected to report later this week at Carrington.