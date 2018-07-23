SBISoccer.com

Union, Dynamo to host U.S. Open Cup semifinals, Fire draw top priority to host final

Union, Dynamo to host U.S. Open Cup semifinals, Fire draw top priority to host final

Featured

Union, Dynamo to host U.S. Open Cup semifinals, Fire draw top priority to host final

The Philadelphia Union and Houston Dynamo were drawn as hosts for the 2018 U.S. Open Cup semifinals on Monday.

The Union will welcome the Chicago Fire to Talen Energy Stadium on August 8, while the Dynamo play host to LAFC in other semifinal on the same night at BBVA Compass Stadium.

In addition to the semifinal hosts, the priority drawing for hosting the final, which will be played either September 26 or October 3, was held in Chicago on Monday.

The Fire drew the top priority, which means if they win, they’ll host the final at Toyota Park.

If the Fire lose, the winner of the Houston-LAFC game will play host to the championship. The Dynamo were drawn second in the final priority draw, while LAFC was third. The Union are the only team that can’t host the final.

, , , , , Featured, MLS- Chicago Fire, MLS- Houston Dynamo, MLS- LAFC, MLS- Philadelphia Union, U.S. Open Cup

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home