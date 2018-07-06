World Cup (France vs. Uruguay, Brazil vs. Belgium): Live Commentary

The World Cup quarterfinals begin on Friday as four teams with legitimate title aspirations take the field in an effort to continue their push towards the trophy.
Friday starts with a clash between France and Uruguay, a match that features plenty of starpower. One player not involved, though, is Edinson Cavani, who misses out due to injury.
Later, Neymar and Brazil face off with Belgium’s high-powered attack in a match pitting two of the competition’s most dynamic goalscoring teams against one another with a semifinal berth on the line.
The SBI Editorial Staff will be providing live commentary on Tuesday’s matches and would like you to join the fun. Feel free to join us and comment along in the section below.
Enjoy the action.
Second half underway.
personally, i’m hoping for a france-brazil semi-final match up on july 10. so i’m pulling for france to finish its business on the field here today.
HALFTIME: 1-0 to France on the Varane goal. Set pieces. Uruguay trails for the first time this tournament as France is halfway there. Uruguay likely had the better of the chances, though. No need for drastic changes just yet.
suddenly it’s uruguay creating all the dangerous chances as the first half comes to a close.
OH. MY. GOD. AMAZING goalkeeper diving save by the france keeper to protect their 1-0 lead in the 44th minute.
SAVE LLORIS! Wow. Set piece for Uruguay is headed on by Caceres but Lloris dives cross goal to palm it out. What a save.
france look peppy, like their just getting warmed up.
goal france!
GOAL FRANCE! VARANE! Free kick in from Griezmann is pinpoint as Varane drives it to the back post. Great header on a great set piece and it’s 1-0 Uruguay in the 40th minute.
how many times have we seem this in this wc so far? brazil-mexico for example. you can have all the possession you want, but that doesn’t mean anything if you don’t score!
Another good spell for Uruguay. Done well so far. Been very compact defensively and have likely been the more crisp team in the final third. 10 minutes left in the first half.
31st minute an uruguay player makes a wish and tries his luck from about midfield. i guess he thought the france keeper was off his line. missed.
30th minute – a slow rolling cross gives uruguay defenders a moment of danger. don’t touch it! don’t score an own goal! they didn’t.
Both teams are a combination of dangerous and disciplined. No crazy chances yet as both teams look solid enough defensively with moments of danger sprinkled in.
i feel like we’ve seen this match before. was it the uruguay-portugal game?
it’s all france, all the time. uruguay just absorbs pressure and looks to counter.
the official makes one france player and one uruguay player do rock-paper-scissors to settle a 50-50 ball dispute.
little joke there.
some nifty passing triangles by france through the uruguay defense halfway. fun to watch. 20th minute.
France starting to generate chances. Mbappe looking as quick as ever. Scoreless so far, though, through 21 minutes.
oh he’s not getting a christmas card this year from that france player he just HACKED from behind!
i like these two teams in this wc. should be a good game, eh ryan?
cheers, ryan!
Very good spell from Uruguay, who sustains possession around the box but fails to get a shot off. France looking a bit disorganized.
We’re underway between Uruguay and France.
