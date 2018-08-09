9-man NYCFC grinds out draw with Red Bulls

The New York soccer landscape has been painted purple as neither red nor blue emerged victorious on Wednesday.

The 1-1 draw between the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC meant the rivals split their regular-season series with one win going to each side and Wednesday’s draw leveling it.

The star scorers on each roster sent a shot into the back of the net each, while NYCFC finished the Rivalry Week opener with nine men.

The Red Bulls struck first blood in the 37th minute, as Bradley Wright-Phillips produced his 12th goal in the rivalry.cThe Englishman notched his 102nd career MLS strike on a diving header in the center of the penalty area which connected with Daniel Royer’s cross from the left wing.

Chris Armas’ men appeared to take total control of the contest right before the half, as NYCFC debutante Eloi Amagat was sent off for a studs-up tackle on Mark Rzatkowski in the 40th minute.

David Villa handed NYCFC a needed lifeline in the 52nd minute, as he combined with halftime substitute Jo Inge Berget, who was subsequently subbed off for an injury a few minutes later, to level the contest with his 10th tally of the campaign.

NYCFC expressed even more frustration with referee Ted Unkel in the 72nd minute, when the man in the middle consulted video review and sent off Ebenzer Ofori for stomping on the back of Wright-Phillips foot as the Red Bulls forward was surging toward the penalty area.

After a contentious final 15 minutes, which saw both teams create dangerous opportunities, the sides ended in a draw for the second time in four years.

The Red Bulls return to the Rivalry Week stage on Sunday, as they host Atlantic Cup rival D.C. United, while NYCFC faces Columbus in its next game on September 1.

Man of the Match

Sean Johnson made five saves to keep the undermanned NYCFC level with the second-place Red Bulls.

Moment of the Match

Villa’s equalizer provided NYCFC with a bright spot on a night in which two men were sent off.

Match to Forget

Eloi Amagat’s first match for NYCFC didn’t go as planned, as he didn’t even make it to halftime.