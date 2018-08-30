Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Weston McKennie, DeAndre Yedlin, and more

Schalke’s opening weekend in the new Bundesliga season did not go as planned, with a road defeat at Wolfsburg. Weston McKennie and Co. will seek a positive result this weekend as they host Hertha Berlin in their home opener.

The 20-year-old U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder came onto the scene in 2017-18 as he made 22 league appearances for Schalke. He helped them to a runners-up finish a year ago and will hope for similar success this season. McKennie played the full 90 minutes in Schalke’s defeat last weekend, picking up a yellow card.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Hannover on the road with Bobby Wood hoping to be in the host’s starting XI. Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Augsburg, with the midfielder coming off a one-goal performance last weekend.

In England, DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face a tough test at Manchester City. Lynden Gooch will seek another strong outing as Sunderland host Oxford United. Cameron Carter-Vickers will hope to make his Swansea City debut against Millwall at the Den.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

France

Ligue 1

Matt Miazga and Nantes face Strasbourg on Saturday.

Timothy Weah and PSG face Nimes on Saturday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Bordeaux on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face Red Star FC on Friday.

England

Premier League

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Everton on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Manchester City on Saturday.

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Rotherham United on Saturday.

Gboly Ariyibi and Nottingham Forest face Brentford on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Duane Holmes and Derby County on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Swansea City face Millwall on Saturday.

EFL League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Bobby Wood and Hannover on Friday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Augsburg on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman and Nuremberg face Mainz on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko and Freiburg face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face RB Leipzig on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Joe Gyau and Duisburg face Julian Green and Greuther Furth on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd, McKinze Gaines and Darmstadt face Heidenheim on Sunday.

Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Union Berlin on Sunday.

Brady Scott and FC Koln face St. Pauli on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Alejandro Guido, Rubio Rubin and Club Tijuana face Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa on Friday.

Jose Torres and Puebla face Monterrey on Friday.

Eduardo Fernandez and Tigres face Omar Gonzalez and Atlas on Saturday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Pumas on Saturday.

Joe Corona and Club America face Michael Orozco and Lobos on Sunday.

Portugal

PRIMEIRA Liga

Keaton Parks and Benfica face CD Nacional on Sunday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Reus Deportiu face Elche on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Malmo face Brommapojkarna on Sunday.

Kofi Sarkodie and Trelleborg face Norrkoping on Friday.

Alex DeJohn, Andrew Stadler and Dalkurd face Goteborg on Sunday.

Denmark

SUPERLIGAEN

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Odense on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Hobro face Sonderjyske on Saturday.

Michael Lansing and Aalborg face Randers on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Andrija Novakovich and Fortuna Sittard face FC Utrecht on Saturday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and NAC Breda face Feyenoord on Sunday.

Desevio Payne and Excelsior face ADO Den Haag on Saturday.

Belgium

Pro League

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Antwerp on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Waregem on Friday,

Juan Torres and Lokeren face Waasland-Beveren on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Genk on Sunday.

Scotland

PREMIER LEAGUE

Emerson Hyndman and Hibernian face Livingston on Saturday.

Kevin Silva and Hearts face St. Mirren on Saturday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Josh Gatt and Rheindorf Altach face St. Polten on Saturday.

South Korea

K-League

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Incheon on Sunday.

Switzerland

PRO LEAGUE

Kekuta Manneh and FC St Gallen face Neuchatel Xamax on Sunday.