Atlanta's Paul McDonough hired as Miami's first GM

David Beckham has his Miami based MLS expansion franchise and how he has somebody to run his brand new team.

The as yet unnamed team announced the hiring of former Atlanta United vice president Paul McDonough on Thursday. His official title will be sporting director and he will work very closely with Beckham and Jorge Mas, who provides the bulk of the financial clout for the club.

“To be able to join the expansion franchise in Miami at its inception is truly exciting,” McDonough said in a statement. “I am looking forward to working with Jorge and the entire ownership group to build a team that represents the very best of soccer.”

McDonough most recently helped build up Atlanta United, where he had worked for the last two and a half years. He helped bring in players like Miguel Almiron and Josef Martinez while constructing a team that became the first expansion team to make the playoffs in eight seasons.

That wasn’t his first expansion team, either. He was Vice President of Soccer Operations at Orlando City before moving north to Georgia.

He also has soccer executive experience with Wasserman Media Group, where he represented a handful of MLS players, including Darlington Nagbe, Dax McCarty, and Brek Shea.

Before that, he coached at the college level with the University of Connecticut, Wake Forest University, and the University of South Carolina.

“Paul is the first hire for our club and his appointment marks the real start of our journey in building not only the team but also the team spirit of Miami MLS,” Beckham told the Miami Herald. “Paul’s soccer experience is world class and he will help us to create a globally recognized team that we can all be proud of.”