Atletico downs Real Madrid in UEFA Super Cup

Atletico has found it tough to get the better of their local rivals Real Madrid, but Diego Simeone’s side got the final say in UEFA Super Cup meeting on Wednesday.

Atletico used a brace from Diego Costa and a 99th-minute winner from Saul Niguez to down Real Madrid 4-2 in Morocco.

Costa got the better of Los Blancos’ backline in the second-minute, beating Keylor Navas from an acute angle. The Spaniard rifled a right-footed effort into the roof of the net for a 1-0 Atletico lead.

Karim Benzema answered for Real in the 27th minute, heading Gareth Bale’s cross past Jan Oblak. Oblak was beaten by the header which caught him by surprise after his teammates could not clear the cross.

Sergio Ramos put Real ahead in the 62nd-minute, taking advantage of a Juanfran handball. The Spaniard was whistled for the infraction allowing Ramos to slot the ensuing penalty kick into the bottom-right corner.

Costa began the turnaround for Atletico in the 79th-minute, slotting in his second goal of the match. A nice save by Juanfran on the sidelines allowed the rightback to hit Angel Correa in stride. Costa was left wide-open in the center of the box to tap in from close-range.

Saul played the hero in the 99th-minute, scoring from a well-taken volley just inside of the box. Summer acquisition Thomas Lemar flung a cross back for Saul whose effort soared into the top-right corner.

Koke slammed the door on any late comeback for Real, by slotting past Navas in the 104th-minute. Costa’s pressure forced several Real defenders to guard him allowing the Spaniard to hit Juan Vitolo. Vitolo would play a quick pass to Koke who iced the result for Simeone’s men.

Oblak finished the match with three saves, while Navas made one.

Both teams have a quick turnaround as they kick off La Liga play this weekend.

Real hosts Getafe on Sunday, while Atletico welcomes newly-promoted Rayo Vallecano on Monday.