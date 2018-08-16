Austin City Council approves soccer stadium, clearing way for Crew relocation

The Austin City Council cleared a major hurdle for Anthony Precourt as he attempts to move the Columbus Crew to Austin, Texas.
The Council voted 7-4 in favor of a term sheet that details a $200 million project to build a 20,000 seat stadium at McKalla Place in North Austin.
The 24-acre site is currently owned by the city, and this vote authorizes the negotiation and eventual execution of agreements on construction, a lease of the land, and the specifics of the venue, slated to be completed for the 2021 MLS season. It’s unclear where the team would play should they move before the stadium is complete.
“Precourt Sports Ventures [PSV] is extremely pleased that Austin City Council has voted to authorize negotiations and execution of agreements with PSV for a privately funded Major League Soccer [MLS] stadium and park at McKalla Place,” Precourt Sports Ventures said in a statement. “We wish to express our gratitude to the Austin City Council for passing today’s momentous resolutions. We thank council for acknowledging the groundswell of support to help bring MLS to Austin.”
This doesn’t mean the Crew are a sure bet to leave Ohio, however. Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and the City of Columbus are still suing PSV until the Modell Law, which requires professional sports franchises to provide six months notice and allow local investors the option to purchase the team before it relocates.
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther also tweeted his support of keeping the Crew in his city. He touted the history of the franchise as a founding member of MLS and the first to build a soccer specific stadium in the United States.
The Crew, for their part, are keeping things focussed on the remainder of the 2018.
“Precourt Sports Ventures has been clear that identifying and working toward a solution for the sustainability and viability of this Club has not been merely an option or goal, but in fact a necessity to achieve long-term stability and success in Major League Soccer,” a club spokesperson said in a prepared statement. “As we have stated before, normal business operations continue in Columbus for 2018, and Crew SC remains focused on winning an MLS Cup title.”
I just realized that even if this wasn’t already grand larceny of a franchise committed in public, for which they will be rewarded rather than jailed, that as my in state rival i will be duty bound to hate them with all of the cells in my body anyway
Sadly for Austin they will be the most hated team in MLS. Precourt is so bad for soccer. He has screwed up three cities by doing nothing right. Columbus, Austin and San Antonio are all worse off due to Precourt.
All this traces back to Garber. He was the one who brought Precourt into the league. He was the one who authorized/wrote in the Austin Clause to begin with.
Precourt has no business being in MLS, he doesn’t even have the money to back any of this. I’m so done with Garber. He needs to retire.
Make your last action a good one Garber. Sell the Crew to local owners!
