Bill Hamid rejoins D.C. United on loan from Denmark

Bill Hamid is set for a return to the D.C. United after just seventh months away from the nation’s capital.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper joined FC Midtjylland in January, but the Danish club agreed to send Hamid back to D.C. United on a one-and-a-half-year loan, the MLS side announced Wednesday.

Originally from just outside of D.C., Hamid made history in 2009 when he became United’s first ever homegrown player to sign with the senior team.

Hamid is coming off of a largely unsuccessful venture in Denmark, where he struggled to just three first team appearances for FC Midtjylland.

Despite his recent struggles, D.C. United is grateful to have him back.

“He’s a major part of the fabric of this club with his local ties, Homegrown history and on-field accomplishments so bringing him back on loan is a great acquisition as we make a push for playoffs at Audi Field,” said General Manager and Vice President of Soccer Operations Dave Kasper “He’s a leader on and off the field and we’re excited to welcome him back to the club he worked tirelessly for over eight seasons.”

D.C. United were reportedly interested in a permanent transfer for their former goalkeeper, but they were could not come to an agreement with Midtjylland.