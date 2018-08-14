SBISoccer.com

Bill Hamid set to return to D.C. United starting lineup

Bill Hamid is set to start at goalkeeper for D.C. United for the first time since September 2017.

Head coach Ben Olsen said the 27-year-old goalkeeper will return as D.C.’s No. 1 keeper Wednesday against the Portland Timbers, per MLS Soccer. Hamid returned to D.C. United on loan after joining Danish side FC Midtjylland last year.

Hamid made only three appearances for the Danish club.

The timing for the move isn’t surprising. D.C. United is in the midst of three games in eight days. Olsen did not say if the move would be permanent or is meant to give keeper David Ousted a night off during a busy week.

Hamid is D.C. United’s club leader in starts (184), minutes (16,269), wins (66), saves (642) and shutouts (49).

D.C. United will host the Portland Timbers at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.

  • The Imperative Voice

    This is to be expected. You don’t sign someone this expensive to sit them. The question is what do they do to clear some roster space. You can’t possibly use or need Worra, Ousted, and Clark plus Hamid.

    Ditto Houston if Deric is ever promoted back to the first team this season.

