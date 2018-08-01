Bobby Wood continues strong preseason with another goal

It hasn’t taken Bobby Wood time to find the back of the net with his new club.

The U.S. Men’s National Team forward scored in the 70th minute of Hannover’s 3-2 defeat against Austrian top-flight side Wolfsberger on Wednesday.

After fellow newcomer Takuma Asano leveled the score for Hannover in the first-half, Wood followed up with a penalty kick equalizer of his own. It was Wood’s second straight match with a goal, as he seeks first-team minutes again in the Bundesliga this season.

Hannover would eventually concede a late winner in the 110th minute of Wednesday’s friendly, but are gearing up for a hopefully strong campaign.

Wood joined Hannover on loan from second-tier side Hamburg following the team’s first-ever relegation from the Bundesliga in 2017-18. His team have three more friendlies scheduled before their domestic season begins.

Hannover begins their new campaign on Aug. 19th, starting with a German DFB Pokal clash against Karlsruher FC.