Clint Dempsey announces retirement from professional soccer

One of the most prolific U.S. Men’s National Team players of his generation announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Clint Dempsey, who played for the New England Revolution, Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur, and most recently the Seattle Sounders, called time on his career effective immediately.

“After a lot of thought, my family and I have decided that this is the right time for me to step away from the game,” said Dempsey in a statement on the Sounders website. “I’d like to thank all of the teammates, coaches and support staff that I’ve worked with throughout my career. It has always been my dream to make it as a pro. I’m grateful to have been on this ride.

“I would like to thank all of the fans who have supported me throughout my career with the New England Revolution, Fulham, Tottenham, Seattle Sounders, and the U.S. Men’s National Team,” Dempsey said. “Y’all have always made me feel at home, and it is something that I will always remember.”

In his club career, Dempsey won the 2016 MLS Cup with the Sounders, as well as the 2014 U.S. Open Cup. He finishes his Sounders career with 47 regular season MLS goals, tied with Fredy Montero for the most in club history.

Dempsey was a runner-up with Fulham in the UEFA Europa League in 2010 and in the 2005 and 2006 MLS Cups with the New England Revolution.

On the international stage, the 35-year-old made 141 appearances for the USMNT, scoring 57 goals, which is tied with Landon Donovan for the most in American history.

 

  • The TX 2 Stepper

    I’m sitting here in HTX sad. Wishing that I could see him play one more time. Just one more 15-25′ sub appearance or something. I think this dude could still put them in the “ol onion bag” … just give him a sniff and you’ll pay for it.

    With the health scare and the injuries I guess it was time. He was my first American soccer hero. I’ll never forget that goal against Ghana :31 and BOOM! Eat That!

    Come on home to TX Deuce!

    #DontTreadOnMe

  • Dainja

    The GOAT. Its sort of fitting that while everyone constantly debated “who is better, him or Donovan?”, they both retire tied for most USMNT goals ever. I’ll never forget Deuce’s fiery attitude, BARS, and swagger on the field that no one ever really had. SALUTE to you, my Texas brethren!

  • HTM

    Thanks for your service Clint. One of (if not the) greatest ever to lace them up for for the USA.

  • Quit Whining About Soccer in the US

    Pleasure watching Dempsey, the hype around that big of a signing back then would be lost these days, routine, but it was a big turning point for the Sounders, US soccer.

    He always played so well in the big games. Even when they shut him out for 89 mins, the 1 min they didn’t would be the one that counted and it would be spectacular.

  • danny kissinger

    Wow- that seemed to happen fast. Was he really that bad this season? Thought he’d last another year or two at least as a super sub brought on to score a late goal.

    • Frank

      It does seem unusual (maybe not for MLS) that players retire in the middle of the season. Is this announcement opening up a roster spot for someone else? Was he not able or willing to share his experience in practices?

      • Quit Whining About Soccer in the US

        I don’t think Clint is someone that wants to ride the bench, and they had him listed as injured, but I think he just wasn’t seeing the field cause he couldn”t

        I am sure that is tough, but why wait?

  • Soccering is Fun

    He was such a multifaceted player. A bit of Berbatov’s silky skill, a bit of Fellaini’s difficult-to-defend coordination, and a bit of Gattuso’s don’t-tread-on-me grit. He’ll be missed for a long time.

