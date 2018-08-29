Clint Dempsey announces retirement from professional soccer

One of the most prolific U.S. Men’s National Team players of his generation announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Clint Dempsey, who played for the New England Revolution, Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur, and most recently the Seattle Sounders, called time on his career effective immediately.

“After a lot of thought, my family and I have decided that this is the right time for me to step away from the game,” said Dempsey in a statement on the Sounders website. “I’d like to thank all of the teammates, coaches and support staff that I’ve worked with throughout my career. It has always been my dream to make it as a pro. I’m grateful to have been on this ride.

“I would like to thank all of the fans who have supported me throughout my career with the New England Revolution, Fulham, Tottenham, Seattle Sounders, and the U.S. Men’s National Team,” Dempsey said. “Y’all have always made me feel at home, and it is something that I will always remember.”

In his club career, Dempsey won the 2016 MLS Cup with the Sounders, as well as the 2014 U.S. Open Cup. He finishes his Sounders career with 47 regular season MLS goals, tied with Fredy Montero for the most in club history.

Dempsey was a runner-up with Fulham in the UEFA Europa League in 2010 and in the 2005 and 2006 MLS Cups with the New England Revolution.

On the international stage, the 35-year-old made 141 appearances for the USMNT, scoring 57 goals, which is tied with Landon Donovan for the most in American history.