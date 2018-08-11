DeAndre Yedlin leaves Newcastle's opener with knee injury

DeAndre Yedlin’s Premier League season didn’t start off as planned.
The U.S. Men’s National Team fullback left Newcastle’s season opening defeat to Tottenham in the 90th minute after landing awkwardly on his left knee.
He was able to walk off the pitch with assistance from the club athletic trainer and was spotted hobbling up the stairs in the tunnel with help from a club staff member.
Yedlin had started the match and was going to finish it out before the injury. It’s unknown how serious it may be.
“It’s too early to know,” Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez said in the post match press conference. “We have to wait for the doctor to assess and decide.”
Certainly there is…with Eyeballs, Observation and Logic … good player…just NOT better than Pulisic in potential or Actual Play.
Get Well Yed”Linny”
While people walk around with a massive hard on for pulisic Yedlin has quietly become the best American player over the last 12 months. There’s just no way around it.
