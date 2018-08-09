SBISoccer.com

Duane Holmes seals move to Derby County

Americans Abroad

Duane Holmes will be making a move from Scunthorpe United to Derby County after a deal was agreed upon for the American-born midfielder on Transfer Deadline Day.

The fee was undisclosed, but Holmes joins a Derby County side that was very busy in the summer transfer window, making nine additions to help reshape the squad for new coach Frank Lampard.

Holmes appeared in 94 games for League One Scunthorpe United. scoring 12 goals, 10 of which came last season.

Holmes will arrive at his new club after becoming a key player at Scunthorpe, helping them secure back-to-back playoff finishes in League One.

“(Holmes) is an exciting talent and he can play in numerous attacking positions as well,” Lampard said. “He certainly fits into the profile for us in signing players at a good age for both the present and also the future.”

