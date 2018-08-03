SBISoccer.com

Friday Kickoff: Vidal nears Barca move, Jesus signs Man City extension and more

European Soccer

One star midfielder edges closer to a big-money move.

Arturo Vidal is reportedly inching closer to a move to Barcelona. (REPORT)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says it would take an offer of  €750 million to pry away Luka Modric. (REPORT)

Gabriel Jesus has signed a new five-year deal with Manchester City. (REPORT)

Pedro has signed a one-year contract extension with Chelsea. (REPORT)

Franck Ribery suffered an injury after running into a goalpost in training. (REPORT)

Fulham has signed Alfie Mawson from Swansea City. (REPORT)

Ashley Williams has joined Stoke City on loan from Everton. (REPORT)

Crystal Palace has signed midfielder Max Meyer on a free transfer. (REPORT)

