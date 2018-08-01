Josh Sargent scores for Werder Bremen II in first competitive professional match

With the start of the Bundesliga season looming, Josh Sargent made quite an impression by scoring with Werder Bremen II in his first competitive professional match.

Playing with the team’s reserves, Sargent scored the game-tying goal as Werder Bremen II tied Eintracht Norderstedt on Tuesday. Sargent’s goal came in the 79th minute, as the forward ran onto a cross and finished first-time from close range.

Sargent scored his first U.S. Men’s National Team goal against Bolivia back in May as the young forward was a highlight of the team’s three-game international slate. The 18-year-old forward joined Werder Bremen this past winter and is expected to push for a spot with the first team.

Here’s a look at Sargent’s goal: