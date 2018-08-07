LAFC acquires Christian Ramirez from Minnesota United

LAFC added another dangerous attacker to its roster on Monday night, as the expansion side acquired Christian Ramirez from Minnesota United in exchange for $250,000 in general allocation money in 2018 and 2019, $100,000 in targeted allocation money in 2018 and up to $200,000 in future allocation money based on Ramirez’s performance.

Ramirez was regarded as one of the top MLS trade targets ahead of the summer transfer window closing this week.

The 27-year-old featured in 20 games for the Loons in 2018, scoring seven goals and providing two assists, but he was part of a forward logjam on the depth chart.

Ramirez originally joined the Loons in 2014, when they were a NASL side, and he made the jump to MLS with the club a season ago.

Although Bob Bradley’s side appears to already have a wealth of attackers, Adama Diomande suffered a knock in Sunday’s loss to the New York Red Bulls, which may have triggered the expansion side’s need for reinforcements.