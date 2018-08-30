Lozano, Ochoa headline Mexico roster for USMNT friendly

The Mexican National Team will hit the field in September for the first time since their 2018 FIFA World Cup exit.

Interim coach Roberto Ferretti has released his roster for an upcoming pair of friendlies against both Uruguay on September 7 and the United States on September 11.

PSV winger Hirving Lozano and Standard Liege goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa headlines a roster based on youth, with several notable absentees. Javier Hernandez, Carlos Vela, Andrés Guardado, and Hector Moreno were all left out by Ferretti.

Eight players from this summer’s World Cup squad will play in their first matches since Russia. Six players will be earning their first call-ups to the senior squad.

Here’s the full roster for El Tri’s upcoming friendlies:

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa — Standard Liege (BEL); Hugo Gonzalez — Necaxa (MEX); Gibran Lajud — Tijuana (MEX)

Defenders: Carlos Salcedo — Eintracht Frankfurt (GER); Oswaldo Alanis — Real Oviedo (ESP); Edson Alvarez — America (MEX); Jesus Gallardo — Monterrey (MEX); Jose Abella — Santos Laguna (MEX); Luis Rodriguez –Tigres (MEX); Jesus Angulo — Santos Laguna (MEX); Gerardo Arteaga — Santos Laguna (MEX)

Midfielders: Jonathan Dos Santos — LA Galaxy (USA); Roberto Alvarado — Cruz Azul (MEX); Diego Lainez — America (MEX); Jonathan Gonzalez — Monterrey MEX); Orbelin Pineda — Chivas (MEX); Victor Guzman — Pachuca (MEX); Erick Aguirre — Pachuca (MEX); Erick Gutierrez — Pachuca (MEX); Elias Hernandez — Cruz Azul (MEX)

Forwards: Rodolfo Pizarro — Monterrey (MEX); Hirving Lozano — PSV Eindhoven (NED); Raul Jimenez — Wolverhampton (ENG); Angel Zaldivar — Chivas (MEX); Alan Pulido — Chivas (MEX)