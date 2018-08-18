MLS Saturday Scoreboard: Sporting KC hosts Timbers, Galaxy faces Sounders, and more

A busy day of MLS action kicks off on Saturday, with eight matches stretched throughout the day.

Many have playoff implications as several teams try to stay in the postseason hunt. Others will try to inch their way into prime position in their respective conferences, with a headlining Western Conference clash coming from Kansas City.

Sporting KC welcomes the Portland Timbers to Sporting Park as the two sit two points apart in the West. Peter Vermes’ side are in second, but a defeat could see KC drop several spots in the table. Meanwhile, Portland are coming off a 4-1 defeat in D.C. and have lost back-to-back matches since the opening two weeks of the 2018 season.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Galaxy travel to face the Seattle Sounders without several key starters. The Philadelphia Union look to remain in the Eastern Conference playoff picture as they host New York City FC.

FC Dallas welcomes Minnesota United to town in a Western Conference clash, while the evening concludes with Toronto FC’s trip to San Jose.

Here’s a closer look at all of Saturday’s MLS action:

Sounders 2, Galaxy 0 (First Half)

Chad Marshall opened the scoring for the hosts in just the third minute, latching onto a Nicolas Lodeiro cross and heading past goalkeeper David Bingham for the early 1-0 lead. It was the third goal of the season for Marshall and the eighth assist of the campaign for Lodeiro.

Harry Shipp doubled the lead in the 18th minute off an Ashley Cole turnover. Gustav Svensson intercepted a weak clearance from Cole and found Shipp alone inside the penalty arc. The fifth-year midfielder easily slotted past Bingham from just outside the penalty spot for the 1-0 lead.

Union vs. NYCFC – 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

The Philadelphia Union are currently hanging onto a playoff spot in the East but a tough test awaits on Saturday with the arrival of third-place NYCFC.

Jim Curtin’s men are coming off a 3-2 road win in Foxborough a week ago, where centerback Jack Elliott scored his first-ever brace. The Union know that both Montreal and New England are right behind them in the table, and will look to in-form Cory Burke (five goals) to help them inch upward.

NYCFC remains in the fight for the top spot in the East, thanks to a dramatic 3-2 victory at Toronto last Sunday. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi’s brace propelled Domenec Torrent’s side to three points, while David Villa scored his first goal since May 26th.

Villa, Tajouri-Shradi, and Jesus Medina will lead a attack that has 25 goals between them in 2018.

Whitecaps vs. Red Bulls – 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Two sides on opposite ends of their respective conferences will meet at BC Place on Saturday evening.

Vancouver are seventh in the West, but are coming off a 5-2 second-leg hammering in the Canadian Championship on Wednesday. In league play, Carl Robinson’s squad are unbeaten in three straight and will once again look at the duo of Alphonso Davies and Kei Kamara.

The Red Bulls are a point behind East leaders Atlanta United, but are coming off back-to-back wins over LAFC and Chicago respectively. Chris Armas has two players in double-digits for points this season, with Bradley Wright-Phillips (15 goals) and Kaku (10 assists) starring in the attack.

New York has won the last two meetings against Vancouver.

Impact vs. Fire – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

A pair of sides struggling for form will meet at Stade Saputo with hopes of turning their seasons around.

Montreal is winless in their last four matches, tying three of them and scoring five goals in that span. Currently, Remi Garde’s team occupy sixth place in the East and will rely on their talented playmakers of Nacho Piatti and Saphir Taider.

Chicago is bottom in the East, and showing little interest in fighting for a playoff spot. Seven consecutive defeats needs to be ended if the Fire want to play meaningful matches the remainder of the season.

Defensively, the Fire has been outscored 18-to-8 in their current rut and will need leaders in their backline to step up and fast.

FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United – 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

FC Dallas leads the West and will look to brush aside a Minnesota United side that is begging for a win.

Oscar Pareja’s side has lost back-to-back matches but will seek to find their groove again offensively against the Loons who have also struggled for results. Roland Lamah and Dominique Badji have each found the net despite defeats and will lead a dynamic attack at home.

Minnesota has also gone winless in their last three matches, and now need some others to step up due to Christian Ramirez’s departure to LAFC.

Darwin Quintero has 10 goals and seven assists and will look to carry his team to a huge win on the road.

Sporting KC vs. Timbers – 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

The headliner this weekend comes from Sporting Park as Kansas City hosts the Portland Timbers.

KC has kept clean sheets in back-to-back matches, in impressive wins over Houston and LAFC. Offensively, they are getting help from others players as Gerso Fernandes and Ilie Sanchez are recently to score goals. Against a Timbers side who is coming off a pair of defeats, they will need to hold possession and frustrate their rivals.

Portland has been outscored 6-to-2 in their recent losses, and need to get it together if they want to remain in the race for first place. Diego Valeri and Samuel Armenteros are the likely duo offensively to flip the script, while Larrys Mabiala has led a backline needing consistency.

Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake – 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Real Salt Lake comes to Houston this weekend, trying to remain in the final spot in the West playoff picture.

Mike Petke’s side was shutout 2-0 at LAFC on Wednesday, and has only one victory in their last six matches. Playmakers Joao Plata and Damir Kreilach will need to up their game if RSL wants to edge a dynamic Dynamo attack.

Houston is on the outside of the playoff picture and is needing a win for confidence. Four consecutive losses has Wilmer Cabrera scratching his head, while his attacks have been silenced in recent weeks.

Mauro Manotas, Romell Quioto and Co. have what it takes to score goals but they are needed more than ever if the Dynamo want to avoid a further drop in the table.

Earthquakes vs. Toronto FC – 10 p.m. (ESPN+)

Last but not least, two of the bottom three teams in the league will square off at Avaya Stadium seeking anything to get going.

Toronto FC is coming off their third consecutive Canadian Championship on Wednesday, as they rolled past Vancouver 7-4 on aggregate. Jozy Altidore’s hat trick lifted Greg Vanney’s side to their first trophy of 2018, but now they need to translate that to league play.

Sitting seven points out of the playoffs is not good for TFC, but with their talent it isn’t undoable.

San Jose sits bottom of MLS with 16 points, and saw their recent win over FC Dallas canceled out by last weekend’s loss in Colorado. If one things is working for Mikael Stahre’s side then the other seems not to be, and they need a total team effort if they want to grab any points at home on Saturday.

Valeri Qazaishvili and Magnus Eriksson are talented enough to help San Jose find some flare in their attack.