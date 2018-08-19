MLS Scoreboard: Atlanta leads Crew, D.C, Revolution set for huge clash in East

Three Sunday matches with plenty of playoff implications finish off Week 25 in Major League Soccer.

Atlanta United’s clash with Columbus Crew could shake up the top four in the Eastern Conference for the second straight day after the New York Red Bulls jumped into first on Saturday night.

New England and D.C. square off at Audi Field with both teams in need of a victory to work their way up the East standings.

In the nightcap, LAFC has an opportunity to create some distance between the top three of the Western Conference and the rest of the playoff contenders, while Colorado will try to play spoiler at Banc of California Stadium.

Stay tuned below for updates from Sunday’s games.

Atlanta United 3, Crew 1 (Second Half)

Josef Martinez tied the MLS single-season scoring record in the 31st minute, as he eluded a few defenders to beat Zack Steffen from the top of the penalty area.

Julian Gressel intercepted the ball at midfield and played in the Venezuelan, who tied Roy Lassiter, Chris Wondolowski and Bradley Wright-Phillips with 27 goals in a single season.

Gyasi Zardes leveled the contest five minutes into the second half, as he rocketed a shot past Brad Guzan from 20 yards.

Hector Villalba put the Five Stripes back into the lead in the 76th minute, as he burst down the right wing into the penalty area and finished into the bottom-right side of the net after he cruised to his left.

Martinez had an opportunity to break the record in the 82nd minute, but he opted to leave the ball at the foot of Miguel Almiron, who curled a finish into the left part of the net.

New England Revolution at D.C. United (7:30 p.m. ET)

D.C. will try to continue its recent surge up the standings with another home win on Sunday night at Audi Field.

The Black and Red moved up to eighth place with a win over Portland on Wednesday and can move within two points of seventh-place New England with a victory.

The Revs fell out of the top six a week ago, and they haven’t won since their last clash with D.C. on June 30.

Colorado Rapids at LAFC (10 p.m. ET)

Colorado’s experienced an uptick in form since the acquisition of Kellyn Acosta, and it’s coming off a midweek draw with the LA Galaxy.

Leaving California with points from two straight games would be another encouraging sign for Anthony Hudson’s side.

LAFC ended a five-game winless run with a Wednesday win over Real Salt Lake sparked by Christian Ramirez.

A win by Bob Bradley’s side would tie LAFC on points with Sporting Kansas City, but it would need to score eight goals to take second place.