MLS Ticker: Sounders get Smith on loan, D.C. acquires Vytas from Timbers, and more

The Seattle Sounders added an international defender to their roster, acquiring AFC Bournemouth’s Brad Smith on-loan, the club announced.

Smith, an Australian international who has earned 19 caps with the Socceroos, has only made five Premier League appearances for Eddie Howe’s side since his $6 million transfer from Liverpool. The arrival of Smith to the Sounders means he will provide competition for Nouhou Tolo, who has started 16 of the team’s 21 matches this season.

“We are excited to add another quality player during this summer transfer window in Brad Smith,” Sounders GM and President of Soccer Garth Lagerwey said. “At just 24-years-old, Brad brings a wealth of experience from both the Premier League and his time with Australia at the international level. Combined with his background, Brad’s significant speed and versatility on the flanks make our team immediately better for the stretch run of the season.”

Despite a poor start to 2018, the Sounders are unbeaten in six straight and winners of three in a row.

D.C. United acquires Vytas in trade with Timbers

D.C. United added a defender to their roster on Wednesday, acquiring Lithuanian wingback Vytas in a trade with the Portland Timbers, MLS Soccer announced.

In exchange for Vytas’ services, the Timbers have received $50,000 in Targeted Allocation Money from D.C. while Portland will pay half of the defenders’ salary, the Washington Post reported.

The acquisition of Vytas gives D.C. a needed outside back option with both Taylor Kemp and Nick DeLeon out with respective injuries. He had only made three appearances in 2018 for the Timbers, falling behind Zarek Valentin on the depth chart.

“Vytas is a defender who fits our profile at full back. He has the technical and athletic ability to get forward and join the attack while also possessing the defensive attributes that will add to the group,” Dave Kasper, United General Manager & VP of Soccer Operations, said in a team statement. “We are excited to add Vytas to our backline going into the second half of the season at Audi Field as we push for playoffs.”

Vytas joined MLS in 2016 and has made 37 appearances for the Timbers since his arrival.

Eduardo Sosa out 4-6 weeks for Crew following knee procedure

The Columbus Crew will be without one of their newest midfielders following a successful meniscectomy on his right knee.

Eduardo Sosa will miss 4-6 weeks for Gregg Berhalter’s side after undergoing a successful procedure on Tuesday, the team announced. Sosa, 22, is in his first season with Columbus since joining in Jan. 2018.

The Venezuelan midfielder has made seven regular season starts for the Crew, scoring a game-winning goal against Real Salt Lake back on June 30th. Sosa came to MLS from Zamora FC of the Venezuelan First Division, where he won three league titles and made 59 appearances from 2013-17.

The Crew are back in action on Saturday as they welcome the Houston Dynamo to Mafpre Stadium.

Independent Panel rejects Dynamo’s Alberth Elis red card appeal

Alberth Elis will not be on the field for the Houston Dynamo this weekend as his red card appeal was rejected by an Independent Panel on Tuesday evening.

Elis saw a straight red card in the 98th minute of last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Sporting KC after it looked like the Honduran caught Tim Melia with a slight elbow. Melia pushed Elis away following a challenge by the winger, in which insinuated the retaliation.

The rejection of the appeal will mean Elis will be suspended for the Dynamo’s league trip to Columbus on Saturday. He will be available though for Houston’s U.S. Open Cup semifinal draw against LAFC on Wednesday.

Elis has nine goals and seven assists in 22 matches for the Dynamo this season.