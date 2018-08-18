MLS Ticker: Whitecaps add defender, Medina linked to France, and more

The Vancouver Whitecaps added depth to their defense, signing central defender Roberto Dominguez the club announced.

Dominguez, 21, joins from Salvadoran club Santa Tecla where he is under contract through the remainder of 2018. There are also club options through the 2021 season, and Dominguez will occupy an international roster spot.

Dominguez trialed with Vancouver back in June, and Tecla has agreed to mutually terminate his contract allowing his move to MLS. He has made over 100 appearances with Tecla, winning the 2016-17 Apertura, Clausura, and Copa El Salvador titles. He also has earned 15 caps with the El Salvador National Team.

“We have kept tabs on Roberto for a while now and have been impressed with how we has progressed in El Salvador,” Caps head coach Carl Robinson said. “He has potential and we are excited to add him to the group.”

Report: Nice make bid for NYCFC’s Jesus Medina

With two weeks remaining in the French transfer window, former NYCFC boss and current Nice manager Patrick Vieira looks ready to bolster his squad.

According to Paraguayan outlet Monumental, Nice has offered €6.5 million to NYCFC for Jesus Medina. Medina 21, joined MLS from Club Libertad and has enjoyed a fine start to his career in North America.

Niza ofrece 6,5 millones de euros por Jesus Medina jugador del @NYCFC #AM1080 — Fútbol a lo Grande (@FALG1080am) August 17, 2018

He has scored six goals and registered seven assists in 24 appearances this season. Medina adds versatility to any squad, and was used in a variety of ways under both Vieira and current boss Domenec Torrent.

Vieira’s Nice career began with a home defeat to newly promoted Stade Reims a week ago.

Timbers acquire veteran keeper Steve Clark through waivers

The Portland Timbers have added a veteran keeper to their squad acquiring Steve Clark through waivers, the club announced.

Clark was waived by D.C. United on Friday, and was subsequently signed by Portland. Timbers backup keeper Jake Gleeson underwent surgery to repair stress fractures in his tibia, so Clark will backup Jeff Attinella.

The 32-year-old Clark was in his second season with D.C., where he only made eight appearances since joining last year. Clark made his name with the Columbus Crew between 2014-16, helping them to an MLS Cup Finals appearance in 2015.

He has also seen time abroad in Denmark with AC Horsens.

Independent Panel denies red card appeals from Higuita, Ziegler

The Independent Panel has denied the red card appeals of two MLS players ahead of this weekend’s matches.

Orlando City’s Cristian Higuita and FC Dallas’ Reto Ziegler will miss their respective team’s next matches by serving one-match suspensions. The Panel consists of three representatives, one from the U.S. Soccer Federation, one from the Canadian Soccer Association, and one from the Professional Referee Organization.

Higuita was shown red in the 54th minute of Orlando’s 3-2 defeat to D.C. United last Sunday for violent conduct. The midfielder will miss the Lions next match on August 24 against Atlanta United.

As for Ziegler, he will miss Dallas’ showdown with Minnesota United on Saturday after seeing red a week ago. The defender was also sent off for violent conduct in Dallas’ 2-1 defeat to the Seattle Sounders.

Both teams have one unsuccessful appeal remaining for the 2018 season.