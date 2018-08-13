NYCFC takes down TFC on late Tajouri-Shradi goal

After battling back and forth for nearly all 90 minutes on Sunday, NYCFC found a way to edge Toronto FC and steal a road win.

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored a late winner to lead NYCFC to a 3-2 win over the 10-man TFC at BMO Field. The win keeps NYCFC in third place in the Eastern Conference while TFC remains seven points out of a playoff berth.

Tajouri-Shradi’s winner came in the 88th minute as the NYCFC forward scored a stunner to seal the points. Tajouri-Shradi’s goal was a stunning volley that left Alex Bono helpless as NYCFC stole the win.

TFC was put on the back foot just moments into the match as Jozy Altidore was sent off in the ninth minute for a foul on Alexander Callens. The teams’ big stars then stepped up to start the scoring early, with a returning David Villa opening the action with a 15th minute goal. Sebastian Giovinco responded with a goal of his own 12 minutes later, leveling the match at one apiece.

Tajouri-Shradi then scored the first of what would be two goals on the day shortly before halftime to give the visitors the lead right back. 10-man Toronto FC had an answer for that, too, with Victor Vazquez scoring to once again restore the deadlock.

That was as close as they’d come, though, as Tajouri-Shradi’s late winner stunned the BMO Field crowd.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Ismael Tajorui-Shradi provided another multi-goal game to lead NYCFC to victory.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

The forward’s late volley was a goal worthy of being called a game-winner.

MATCH TO FORGET

TFC’s chances were all but doomed by Jozy Altidore’s early red card.