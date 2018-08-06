Official: Matt Miazga joins FC Nantes on loan

Matt Miazga’s next step will come in France’s top division.

FC Nantes announced on Monday that the club has signed Miazga on a season-long loan with an option to buy at the end of the season. Miazga, who was previously linked with fellow Ligue 1 side Caen, will become the second American to play for the club following Alejandro Bedoya.

🆕🖊 Un parfum d'Amérique est de retour à Nantes… 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/whRntmEf4J — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) August 6, 2018

Miazga joins Nantes after spending the past two seasons on loan with Vitesse, where he became a fixture of the club’s defensive unit. The USMNT defender joined Chelsea in 2016, making two appearances prior to his two loan stints.

Nantes finished the 2017-18 season in ninth place and features central defenders in captain Leo Dubois, Diego Carlos and Koffi Djidji as competition for the USMNT defender.

FC Nantes kicks off its season on Saturday against AS Monaco.