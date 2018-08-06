SBISoccer.com

Official: Matt Miazga joins FC Nantes on loan

Official: Matt Miazga joins FC Nantes on loan

Americans Abroad

Official: Matt Miazga joins FC Nantes on loan

Matt Miazga’s next step will come in France’s top division.

FC Nantes announced on Monday that the club has signed Miazga on a season-long loan with an option to buy at the end of the season. Miazga, who was previously linked with fellow Ligue 1 side Caen, will become the second American to play for the club following Alejandro Bedoya.

Miazga joins Nantes after spending the past two seasons on loan with Vitesse, where he became a fixture of the club’s defensive unit. The USMNT defender joined Chelsea in 2016, making two appearances prior to his two loan stints.

Nantes finished the 2017-18 season in ninth place and features central defenders in captain Leo Dubois, Diego Carlos and Koffi Djidji as competition for the USMNT defender.

FC Nantes kicks off its season on Saturday against AS Monaco.

, , , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

1 comment
  • bizzy

    Timothy Weah provided a goal against Monaco.

    Antonee Robinson an assist in Wigan debut.

    Lynden Gooch scored in first league match.

    Emmanuel Sabbi scored a goal for Hobro.

    and now Matt Miazga to FC Nantes!!!!! awesome Monday

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home