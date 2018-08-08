Olsen: Reports linking Hamid with D.C. United return not 'completely crazy'

Bill Hamid has been linked with a surprise return to D.C. United, and the team’s head coach did little to dispel the notion that the club is interested in bringing back its former goalkeeping star.

Reports emerged over the weekend linking Hamid to a return to D.C. as the goalkeeper has failed to lock down a starting spot at FC Midtjylland. Hamid has made just three first team appearances for the Danish club since making the move in January.

“I don’t want to add too much on that. I don’t think that report is completely crazy,” D.C. United coach Ben Olsen said, according to MLSSoccer.com. “But again, like I said before, all this stuff is so day-to-day. It can vanish and it can appear in the 48 hours that we have right now. There’s a lot that could go down, and there’s very little that could go down as well.”

While it remains to be seen if D.C. can finalize a move for their former goalkeeper, the club is reportedly set to acquire Portland Timbers fullback Vytas, according to Goal USA.

D.C. returns to action on Sunday against Orlando City.