Red Bulls may soon have to make a big decision on Bradley Wright-Phillips

HARRISON, N.J. – The New York Red Bulls celebrated Bradley Wright-Phillips and his 100 MLS goals on Sunday night by taking a look at his past, but in doing so they opened up questions about his future.

The Red Bulls paid tribute to Wright-Phillips for his recent accomplishment of hitting the goals century mark with a ceremony at Red Bull Arena following their 2-1 win over LAFC. The celebration seemed like the ones typically thrown for the most storied of players after they retire. It included Wright-Phillips’ family standing up on stage with him, glowing speeches from club executives, a fireworks display, and a video tribute with congratulatory messages from some of Wright-Phillips’ closest loved ones, former teammates and coaches.

It also included the surprise unveiling of a No. 99 emblem in the stadium with the simultaneous announcement that Wright-Phillips’ number will never again be worn by anyone at the club after he decides to call it career. Therein lies an interesting development, though.

Wright-Phillips is 33-years old and clearly closer to the end of his playing days than he is to the beginning, but the star striker can still bag goals in bunches and his endless running on both sides of the ball indicates that he still has enough energy to play for several more years.

The Red Bulls, however, have shown a propensity in recent offseasons to do away with their veteran players in an effort get younger. There will come a day when Wright-Phillips is no longer able to move or play as well as he does now, and the Red Bulls will then be faced with a tough decision. Do they allow sentimental value to play a part and keep the only player whose number they have retired so that can he call time on his career as a member of the club? Or do they make an ice-cold business decision and let the team legend go write his final chapter elsewhere?