Report: Jozy Altidore drawing interest from Italy, France

Jozy Altidore’s MLS stay has been largely successful, and it appears the U.S. Men’s National Team striker is drawing interest with regards to a European return.

ESPN is reporting that Altidore has drawn interest from a club in Italy’s Serie A as well as one in France’s Ligue 1. The Italian transfer window is open until Aug. 18, while France’s doesn’t close until the end of August.

Altidore is fresh off another trophy and another big-time final performance with Toronto FC as the forward scored three goals in the Canadian Championship final second leg. During his time with TFC, Altidore has won a Supporters’ Shield, MLS Cup and three Canadian titles while scoring 56 goals in 107 matches.

Before joining Toronto, Altidore played seven seasons in Europe with his best stint coming with Dutch club AZ Alkmaar. His travels also included time at Villarreal, Xerez, Hull City, Bursaspor and, ultimately, Sunderland, where he struggled prior to his TFC move.