Report: Jozy Altidore drawing interest from Italy, France

Jozy Altidore’s MLS stay has been largely successful, and it appears the U.S. Men’s National Team striker is drawing interest with regards to a European return.
ESPN is reporting that Altidore has drawn interest from a club in Italy’s Serie A as well as one in France’s Ligue 1. The Italian transfer window is open until Aug. 18, while France’s doesn’t close until the end of August.
Altidore is fresh off another trophy and another big-time final performance with Toronto FC as the forward scored three goals in the Canadian Championship final second leg. During his time with TFC, Altidore has won a Supporters’ Shield, MLS Cup and three Canadian titles while scoring 56 goals in 107 matches.
Before joining Toronto, Altidore played seven seasons in Europe with his best stint coming with Dutch club AZ Alkmaar. His travels also included time at Villarreal, Xerez, Hull City, Bursaspor and, ultimately, Sunderland, where he struggled prior to his TFC move.
It’s complicated. He’s 28 so in theory he could compete for a new cycle. Or he could get bushwhacked by the new kids coming in. The right spot could help extend his NT career, or could be just a bench riding cash grab. I would say that TFC is probably the safest base for a NT spot. He will start there a few more years. But maybe he doesn’t care about the Nats or just wants to cash in. Or maybe this is to leverage TFC for money.
LikeLike
If he goes, it won’t be a cash grab. He’s earning $5,000,000 at TFC, he’d have to take a pay cut to move to Europe. Which is why it won’t happen.
LikeLike
Its called the Silly Season for a reason. I’ll believe this one when I see it. On the other hand if he really is interested in fighting day in an day out to keep his spot on a Ligue 1 or Serie A team and actually proves it and makes it that would be fantastic, and even if he tries and fails at least he tried. He’s far too comfy at TFC. At 28 he not too old to actually do it but will be harder than if he was younger for sure.
LikeLike