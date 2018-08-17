Report: NYCFC will not renew Villa's contract

New York City FC is preparing to move on from David Villa, according to AS.com.

Villa joined NYCFC from Atletico Madrid four years ago ahead of NYCFC’s first MLS season. He went on to become not only the club’s best player, but one of the most dominant strikers in the league. The striker has scored 72 goals and earned 25 assists in 108 league appearances. He won the 2016 MLS MVP after a stellar 23-goal season and helping NYCFC to their first ever MLS Cup Playoffs.

Per the report, the 36-year-old could retire from soccer altogether. Villa has been battling injury as of late, but the captain is set to return to the team for their upcoming match on the road in Philadelphia.

If the Spaniard does retire, NYCFC is reportedly open to offering him a position with the club, either in a front office or technical role.

El Guaje is one of the most decorated strikers in soccer. His illustrious career is highlighted by multiple La Liga titles with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, two Copa del Rey victories, and two Spanish Supercups. He helped lead 2011 Barcelona to victories in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA SuperCup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

On the international level, Villa was a key member of the 2008 Euro Championship team and 2010 World Cup Winning team. He finished his international career as Spain’s all-time leading scorer with 59 goals in 98 international matches.