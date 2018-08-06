Report: Revs’ Juan Agudelo sparks interest from Spain, Turkey

New England Revolution forward Juan Agudelo is receiving transfer interest from clubs in both Spain and Turkey, MLS Soccer reported Monday.

La Liga side Real Valladolid, Segunda division side Deportivo La Coruña, and multiple teams in the Turkish Süper Lig have expressed interest in the 25-year-old U.S. international.

Agudelo has seen his role reduced this year for the Revolution under head coach Brad Friedel, playing just 839 minutes across 18 appearances. He has two goals and three assists on the year.

The forward could be transferred in the current window, but that seems unlikely as Agudelo is scheduled to be a free agent in the coming offseason.

After spending the first part of his professional career with the New York Red Bulls, Chivas USA, and the New England Revolution, Agudelo tried to go to Europe in 2013 when he signed a pre-contract with English club Stoke City. However, due to a work permit issue he was unable to play for Stoke and was sent on loan to FC Ultrecht of the Eredivisie.

The USMNT forward returned to New England ahead of the 2015 season, where he’s made 102 appearances and scored 23 goals in his second stint with the Revs. He’s tallied 42 goals and 19 assists in 175 career regular season MLS appearances.

Agudelo has three goals in 28 career appearances for the U.S. Men’s National Team.