Emerson Hyndman joins Scottish club Hibernian on loan

Emerson Hyndman may be on the move via loan to Hibernian from Bournemouth, the club announced on Wednesday.

Hibernian of the Scottish League pushed to get the deal done ahead of UEFA’s deadline to make Hyndman eligible for the Europa League Qualifier against Molde this week. The midfielder is expected to be on the gameday roster.

“I am delighted to have joined Hibs,” Hyndman said. “I enjoyed my previous time in Scotland – my game is well suited to the style of play here. I’m looking forward to meeting up with the squad and hopefully working my way into the team.”

The Scottish side appears to have Hyndman in mind as the favorite to replace John McGinn in the midfield, who had a medical with Aston Villa.

This loan move could prove key to the development of yet another young American playing abroad T he 22-year-old appeared in only four games for Bournemouth with only one Premier League appearance.

Hyndman has also spent time with Rangers on loan in the 2016-17 campaign winning the clubs Young Player of the Year award while finding the back of the net four time in 13 appearances. Hyndman has three international caps for the U.S. Men’s National Team.

“We are pleased to bring in a player of Emerson’s quality,” said manager Neil Lennon. “Technically he’s at a good level, he’s got experience of the Scottish game and gives us another option in the center of midfield.”