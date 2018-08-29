Report: Timbers homegrown Farfan eyeing a switch from U.S. to Mexico

Portland Timbers homegrown defender Marco Farfan is eyeing a switch from the United States to his family homeland Mexico after receiving his Mexican Passport, according to a report from FOX Deportes.

As a dual-national, Farfan is eligible to represent both the United States and Mexico at the international level.

"I've been told that Marco Farfan from the Portland Timbers, has received his Mexican Passport and is interested in switching to the Mexican Federation. 🇺🇸 ⚽️ 🇲🇽 — Mariano Trujillo #SuckItUp #SinLlorar (@marianot19) August 27, 2018

Farfan has appeared in 16 MLS matches for the Timbers since becoming the youngest signing in club history after signing a homegrown deal in 2016. Since signing with the Timbers, he has been called into U.S. youth camps, most recently a U-19 camp in Europe.

The now 19-year-old Mexican-American told American Soccer Now, “I know what things are like with the youth national teams right now,” and added, “If the opportunity comes right now with Mexico for the youth national teams, I’d probably take it to see what it’s like and see the differences between the U.S. and Mexico.”

This wouldn’t be the first time one of the countries young prospects were to make a switch from the U.S. to Mexico. Jonathan Gonzalez, most recently made the switch from the stars and stripes to El Tri.