Report: Wigan eye loan move for Antonee Robinson

U.S. Men’s National Team fullback Antonee Robinson looks set for another loan move this season.

The 20-year-old spent the entire 2017-18 season with EFL Championship side Bolton Wanderers, helping them escape relegation on the final day of the season. Now with Lucas Digne’s arrival in Everton, Wigan Athletic is interested in signing Robinson on-loan this season, Liverpool Echo reports.

Bolton was reportedly expected to re-acquire Robinson for a second consecutive season but the Latics look keen for his services.

Robinson has participated in Everton’s full preseason so far but is seeking first-team minutes as he continues his development.

He registered five assists in 35 matches across all competitions last season for Bolton and was rewarded with his first ever caps for the USMNT this May. Robinson played the full 90 minutes in the USMNT’s 3-0 friendly win over Bolivia in Chester, Pa. while registering an assist.

Wigan begins their EFL Championship campaign on Saturday vs. Sheffield Wednesday.