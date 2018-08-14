Romain Gall, Malmo eliminated in Champions League qualifying

Romain Gall got his first taste of the UEFA Champions League last weekend, and despite another appearance Tuesday his run this year has ended.

Swedish side Malmo was bounced from the qualifying round after being unable to score in a 0-0 second leg draw against Videoton in Hungary.

The Hungarian side grabbed a huge away goal at Swedbank Stadion in last week’s first leg and was able to withstand constant pressure from Malmo on Tuesday.

Gall, came on in the 79th minute but was unable to produce a moment of magic for his side. Videoton also saw a penalty kick saved which could’ve eased their nerves in the second-half.

Malmo will now head into the fourth round of the UEFA Europa League qualifying despite their UCL exit.

As for Gall, he will seek another start in Allsvenskan play this weekend at home vs. Trelleborg.