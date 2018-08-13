Sounders hold off FC Dallas, win fifth straight

SEATTLE — Here they come again.

The Seattle Sounders continued their rise into the MLS playoff picture on Sunday night, besting conference leaders FC Dallas 2-1 in front of 39,522 at CenturyLink Field.

Uruguayan playmaker Nicolas Lodeiro assisted on the first goal before scoring the game-winner midway through the second half.

With the game tied in 63rd minute, Lodeiro sent in an in-swinging free kick from deep on the right-hand side. Both teammates and defenders lunged, but the ball somehow found a path through all the bodies, skipped off the FieldTurf, and hit the back of the net for 2-1 lead.

The Sounders (9-9-5, 32 points) have now won five straight and are undefeated in eight games. With a game in hand, they trail Real Salt Lake by three points for the sixth and final Western Conference playoff spot.

Chad Marshall opened the scoring with a 41st-minute header, beating a gaggle of defenders to a near-post Lodeiro corner kick and sending a shot past goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez for the 1-0 lead. It was the ninth corner kick of the game for the Sounders.

Dominique Badji equalized for the visitors in the 52nd minute, chesting a short Michael Barrios cross past goalkeeper Stefan Frei to even the score at 1-1. It was the eighth goal of the season for the 25-year-old forward, his first since joining FC Dallas from the Colorado Rapids in late July.

A wide-open first half failed to generate much excitement in the final third for either team. The hosts had the better of the game, but time and again faltered at the edge of the penalty area. Midsummer acquisition Raul Ruidiaz looked threatening when he touched the ball, but struggled to connect with his midfielders.

FC Dallas defender Reto Ziegler was ejected from the match with a straight red card in the 92nd minute for an altercation involving Raul Ruidiaz.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Nicolas Lodeiro. Recorded his sixth goal and seventh assist of the season.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

The opening goal set the tone for the match, giving the hosts a swagger they never lost even after Dallas equalized.

MATCH TO FORGET

Reggie Cannon. Had more than he could handle from Brad Smith and the left side of the Sounders’ attack.