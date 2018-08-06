The Best of MLS Week 23: Daniel Royer, Bastian Schweinsteiger and more

With the All-Star Game in the rearview mirror, MLS play resumed over the weekend with some surprising results, some big performances and one spectacular goal.

Bastian Schweinsteiger’s goal will be the highlight played all week long, even if it came in a losing effort, but there were a number of memorable moments scattered throughout a week headlined by the All-Star Game. Daniel Royer’s brace helped mark a memorable night for the New York Red Bulls while one of Real Salt Lake’s army of young stars put in a big performance in their win.

Here’s a look at the Best of MLS from this past weekend:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

The postmatch celebration was all about Bradley Wright-Phillips. Make no mistake, though: Daniel Royer was the star of the show on Sunday.

The Red Bulls winger fired a first half opener before scoring a second half winner in a 2-1 victory over LAFC. Royer’s big goal was a result of Wright-Phillip’s unselfishness, as the Austrian’s run and goal was rewarded with a goal that led the Red Bulls to victory.

Royer’s brace earned him honors as SBI MLS Player of the Week ahead of Diego Valeri, Vako and Damir Kreilach.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

Wins have been hard to come by for the San Jose Earthquakes, but this week’s effort was particularly impressive.

Heading into the weekend, the Quakes had yet to beat anyone but Minnesota United. When Saturday’s match was finished, though, the team had a big 3-1 road win over a Western Conference contender in FC Dallas.

The Quakes beat out Sporting KC, the Seattle Sounders and the Portland Timbers for this week’s recognition.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Aaron Herrera has worked himself into a starting role for Real Salt Lake in recent weeks. The fullback has started each of the team’s last three matches with this weekend’s win over the Chicago Fire proving particularly impressive. Herrera made a pair of tackled and a number of clearances for RSL, helping marshal a 2-1 win while earning SBI MLS Rookie of the Week honors.

Ken Krolicki, Corey Baird and Diego Campos earned recognition as this week’s honorable mentions.

GOAL OF THE WEEK

There’s little argument to be made over this week’s Goal of the Week thanks to Bastian Schweinsteiger’s screamer: