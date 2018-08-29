Top 10 Goals of Clint Dempsey's career

Clint Dempsey has had quite the career for both club and country. Whether in the English Premier League, Major League Soccer, or on the international stage, Deuce has had plenty of golazo’s throughout his playing career.

Dempsey holds the record for most goals by an American in the EPL at 57. He’s tied with Fredy Montero at 47 for most MLS regular season goals in Sounders history, and he’s tied with fellow USMNT great Landon Donovan at 57 for most career international goals.

So what are the top goals of Deuce’s illustrious career? It’s hard to boil it down to just 10 of his near 200 career goals, but we did our best.

10. First time volley against Stoke City

30-yard volley off the first touch to chip the keeper? No problem. This gorgeous dipping goal from distance once again showed the Fulham faithful the quality they’d come to know from the American.

9. Equalizer against Manchester City

After Spurs went down 1-0 to Man City just five minutes into the match, it was Dempsey’s second half equalizer that sparked the comeback, with Tottenham ultimately winning 3-1.

8. At-the-death in Providence Park

It doesn’t get much better than a goal at-the-death on the road right in front of your arch rival’s supporters section. Roman Torres sent in a late cross, and Deuce towered over Amobi Okugo to head in the equalizer against the Timbers before celebrating right in front of the Timbers Army.

7. Saving Fulham from relegation

With Fulham on the verge of relegation, it was Clint Dempsey’s first goal for the club that gave them the 1-0 victory over Liverpool. The goal is often credited as the goal that kept Fulham from relegation as they finished just one point clear of the bottom three.

6. Fastest goal in USMNT World Cup history

Many USMNT fans remember the 2014 World Cup for the knockout round game against Belgium, but it was Clint Dempsey’s goal against Ghana just 29 seconds into the match that may be the most impressive moment of the tournament. Not only is it the fastest World Cup goal in USMNT history, it’s one of the fastest goals in World Cup history.

5. Free kick golazo against Club America

Taking on Mexican giants Club America in the quarter-final of the Concacaf Champions League, Deuce opened the scoring for the Sounders in marvelous fashion with a beautiful upper-90 curler perfectly placed into the top right corner of the net.

4. Last minute equalizer against Manchester United

Down 1-0 in stoppage time, Spurs needed a near miracle to find a goal to salvage a result against Manchester United. Dempsey found space in the box, and the striker calmly collected placed the cross from Aaron Lennon past David de Gea for the last minute equalizer. Perhaps more iconic than the goal itself is the celebration with fans in the snow.

3. 2006 World Cup goal against Ghana

The USMNT may not have won the game, but Deuce’s first-time goal against Ghana announced his arrival on the international stage. The goal was great, but Dempsey’s iconic run toward the corner of the field while pounding his chest gave us one of the more memorable celebrations of his career.

2. 2014 U.S. Open Cup Final winner

The Sounders won three trophies during Dempsey’s time with the club, but they may not have won their fourth U.S. Open Cup were it not for Deuce’s extra time heroics. The gorgeous back-and-forth play between Dempsey and Obafemi Martins left the forward with a great look on goal, and he put it past Union goalkeeper Zac MacMath to seal the deal for the Sounders.

1. Europa League stunner against Juventus

One of the world’s largest stages against one of the world’s biggest clubs, Dempsey’s brilliant chip from outside the box gave Fulham the victory in the Europa League quarter-final, knocking the Italian giants out of the tournament.

What do you think is Clint Dempsey’s best goal of his career? Let us know in the comments!