This Weekend's Soccer on TV

After playing a match on a suspect pitch last week, Lionel Messi and Barcelona return home to face newly-promoted Hueca on Sunday evening.

Barcelona will be happy to return to the comfortable confines of the Camp Nou after last weekend’s game against Real Valladolid was marred by a less than stable playing surface that caused sloppy play and a major injury risk. Barca won the match 1-0, but there’s no doubt that they will look to pour on the goals against a freshly promoted side.

Elsewhere in Europe, the weekend starts off with a bang as Serie A contenders AS Roma travel north to face a resurgent AC Milan. Milan aren’t off to the hottest of starts in Gennaro Gattuso’s second season in charge, but all signs point towards improvement and this home match against Roma is a great place for them to make a statement.

There is also an old, classic rivalry in Scotland to check out as Celtic and Rangers renew the Old Firm Derby in Glasgow.

Here’s the full schedule of soccer on TV and streaming online for the weekend:

Friday

la liga

2 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Getafe vs. Real Valladolid

4 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Eibar vs. Real Sociedad

4 p.m. – beIN Sports – Villarreal vs. Girona

german bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – FS1 – Hannover 96 vs. Borussia Dortmund

serie a

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – AC Milan vs. AS Roma

ligue 1

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Olympique Lyonnais vs. Nice

liga mx

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Morelia vs. Queretaro

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes- Puebla vs. Monterrey

10 p.m. – FS2 – Club Tijuana vs. Necaxa

belgian pro league

2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Zulte-Waregem vs. Club Brugge

english football league championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Leeds United vs. Middlesbrough

german 2. bundesliga

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Ingolstadt 04 vs. Erzgebirge Aue

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Paderborn vs. Bochum

women’s international friendly

11 p.m. – ESPN2 – United States vs. Chile

usl

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York Red Bulls II vs. Ottawa Fury

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Louisville City vs. Charleston Battery

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC II vs. Atlanta United 2

Saturday

english premier league

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Leicester City vs. Liverpool

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Chelsea vs. AFC Bournemouth

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Fulham

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Crystal Palace vs. Southampton

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Everton vs. Huddersfield Town

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – West Ham United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

12:30 p.m. – NBC – Manchester City vs. Newcastle United

mls

4 p.m. -Univision Deportes – Seattle Sounders vs. Sporting Kansas City

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – New England Revolution vs. Portland Timbers

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Montreal Impact vs. New York Red Bulls

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orlando City vs. Philadelphia Union

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Columbus Crew vs. New York City FC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC vs. Los Angeles FC

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Vancouver Whitecaps vs. San Jose Earthquakes

la liga

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Celta Vigo vs. Atletico Madrid

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs. Leganes

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1, Univision Deportes – Bayer Leverkusen vs. VfL Wolfsburg

9:30 a.m. – FS2 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Werder Bremen

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – TSG Hoffenheim vs. SC Freiburg

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Nurnberg vs. Mainz

12:30 p.m. – FS2 – VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayern Munich

italian serie a

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bologna vs. Inter Milan

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Parma vs. Juventus

ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Nimes vs. Paris Saint-Germain

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Angers vs. Lille

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Dijon vs. Caen

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Guingamp vs. Toulouse

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Stade de Reims vs. Montpellier

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Strasbourg vs. Nantes

portuguese primeira liga

4 p.m. – GolTV – Sporting CP vs. Feirense

liga mx

6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Cruz Azul vs. Veracruz

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Club Leon vs. Pumas UNAM

8 p.m. – Univision – Tigres UANL vs. Atlas

10 p.m. – Univision – Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Pachuca

dutch eredivisie

1:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – PSV Eindhoven vs. Willem II

BELGIAN pro league

12 p.m. – B/R Live – AS Eupen vs. Standard Liege

brazilian SERIE a

6 p.m. – GolTV – Vasco da Gama vs. Santos

turkish super league

12:15 p.m. – beIN Sports – Fenerbahce vs. Kayerispor

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Trabzonspor vs. Galatasaray

chinese super league

7:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Hebei CFFC vs. Shanghai SIPG

english football league championship

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – West Bromwich Albion vs. Stoke City

german 2. bundesliga

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Arminia Bielefeld vs. Jahn Regensburg

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – MSV Duisburg vs. Greuther Furth

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Dynamo Dresden vs. Hamburg SV

ascenso mx

8 p.m. – GolTV – Cafetaleros de Tapachula vs. Universidad Guadalajara

10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Juarez vs. Atlético San Luis

usl

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Indy Eleven vs. Richmond Kickers

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Carolina FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charlotte Independence vs. Nashville SC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fresno FC vs. Reno 1868

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers 2 vs. Saint Louis FC

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – LA Galaxy II vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks

Sunday

english premier league

8:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Cardiff City vs. Arsenal

11 a.m. – NBCSN – Burnley vs. Manchester United

11 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur

mls

7:30 p.m. – FS1 – D.C. United vs. Atlanta United

la liga

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Levante vs. Alaves

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Alaves vs. Espanyol

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Barcelona vs. Huesca

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Real Betis vs. Sevilla

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – RB Leipzig vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf

12 p.m. – FS1 – Schalke 04 v. Hertha Berlin

italian serie a

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs. Udinese

2:30 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Sampdoria vs. Napoli

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atalanta vs. Cagliari

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chievo Verona vs. Empoli

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lazio vs. Frosinone

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs. Genoa

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Torino vs. SPAL

ligue 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports – Saint-Etienne vs. SC Amiens

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Stade Rennes vs. Bordeaux

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – AS Monaco vs. Olympique Marseille

portuguese primeira liga

1:30 p.m. – GolTV – Nacional vs. Benfica

3 p.m. – GolTV – FC Porto vs. Moreirense

liga mx

1 p.m. – Univision – Toluca vs. Santos Laguna

5 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Lobos BUAP vs. Club America

dutch eredivisie

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Vitesse vs. Ajax

10:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. NAC Breda

belgian pro league

8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Anderlecht vs. Antwerp

scottish premiership

7 a.m. – B/R Live – Celtic vs. Rangers

turkish super league

12:15 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – BB Erzurumspor vs. Istanbul Basaksehir

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bursaspor vs. Besiktas

chinese super league

7:35 a.m. – ESPN+ – Guangzhou Evergrande vs. Shanghai Shenhua

german 2. bundesliga

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Sandhausen vs. Union Berlin

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC St. Pauli vs. FC Koln

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Heidenheim vs. Darmstadt 98

ecuadorian Primera a

6 p.m. – GolTV – Barcelona vs. Guayaquil City

usl

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bethlehem Steel vs. Penn FC

4:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Seattle Sounders 2 vs. Orange County SC

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Swope Park Rangers vs. Oklahoma City Energy