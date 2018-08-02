Thursday Kickoff: Pogba linked with Barca, Atletico after Batshuayi and more

Several big name players have been linked with what would be big-time transfers.

Reports out of Spain continue to link Paul Pogba with Barcelona. (REPORT)

Atletico Madrid is reportedly interested in signing Michy Batshuayi. (REPORT)

Manchester City has reportedly shifted focus to signing Marco Verratti. (REPORT)

After being criticized by Jose Mourinho for leaving Manchester United’s tour to attend the birth of his child, Anthony Martial took to Twitter to say his “family comes before everything”. (REPORT)

Maurizio Sarri says he will talk with Willian after admitting that he is “not happy” with the Brazilian’s late return to Chelsea’s preseason. (REPORT)

Despite reports linking him with a move abroad, Toby Alderweireld says he is set to report to Tottenham training. (REPORT)

Manchester United is the latest club to be linked with Barcelona’s Yerry Mina. (REPORT)

With no new signings imminent, Rafa Benitez says he is “concerned” with Newcastle’s transfer window. (REPORT)