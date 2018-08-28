SBISoccer.com

Tuesday Kickoff: Manchester United has no plans to sack Mourinho, Ronaldo wins UEFA Goal of the Season, and more

Tuesday Kickoff: Manchester United has no plans to sack Mourinho, Ronaldo wins UEFA Goal of the Season, and more

Featured

Tuesday Kickoff: Manchester United has no plans to sack Mourinho, Ronaldo wins UEFA Goal of the Season, and more

Manchester United has no plans to sack Jose Mourinho despite the club’s slow start to the Premier League season. (READ)

The latest swarm of speculation surrounding Mourinho’s status came after he demanded respect following United’s defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Monday. (READ)

Real Madrid is set to re-sign Mariano from Lyon after the 25-year-old spent a year in Ligue 1. (READ)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s bicycle kick in the UEFA Champions League against Juventus has been named UEFA Goal of the Season. (READ)

Jamie Vardy retired from England’s national team. (READ)

Arsenal prospect Reiss Nelson is set to join German side Hoffenheim on a loan deal. (READ)

, , , , Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

3hr

Games in hand become a major topic of conversation toward the back end of the Major League Soccer season. On Wednesday, four games take place that could alter the complexion of the Eastern and Western Conference (…)

More SBI
Home